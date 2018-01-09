LePage prevents naloxone distribution without prescription

ROCKFORD, IL - JULY 14: A Rockford firefighter displays a dose of Naloxone which the department carries on their ambulances to treat opioid drug overdoses on July 14, 2017 in Rockford, Illinois. Rockford, a city of about 150,000 located in northern Illinois, averages about 2 overdose deaths per week, the majority of which are heroin related. Nationwide, an estimated 60,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in 2016, more than gunshots or traffic accidents. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's governor still hasn't approved new rules that allow pharmacists to dispense the overdose antidote naloxone without a prescription, despite regulators approving the policy five months ago.



A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Paul LePage told The Portland Press Herald Friday the rules are still in the governor's office. She did not provide a reason for the delay.



LePage has voiced his opposition to the bill, previously saying naloxone only perpetuates "the cycle of addiction."



The state reported 376 people died from overdoses in 2016. While officials haven't confirmed the numbers for last year, the Attorney General's Office reported more than one overdose death a day for the first half of the year.



Maine remains one of four states where people cannot get naloxone at CVS without a prescription.

