New Maine laws of 2017. (File Photo)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers who are on opioid medication to deal with pain, went to Augusta Thursday morning to tell state regulators that the new rules capping daily doses of pain medication aren't working.

Under the new law, doctors have to limit opioid prescriptions to just seven days and no more than 100 morphine milligrams per day.

At the hearing, patients and family members talked about the chronic pain they have to deal with and how some have lost their jobs because they're not able to get enough of the pain management medication.

Mainer's have another 10 days to submit written commments to the Department of Health and Human Services. The emergency ruling the state put into effect on January 1st was to meet the requirements of the new state law. DHHS is expected to review the comments and put out a final ruling by the end of March.

Copyright 2017 WCSH