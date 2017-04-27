(Photo: Thomas Trutschel, 2009 Photothek)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As the state with the 24th highest adult obesity rate in the country, excess weight is an issue for many adults in Maine and weight loss surgery is not an option for everyone. For the first time in Maine, adults that don’t qualify for weight loss surgery, but still have a substantial amount of weight to lose reach can still reach their weight loss goals.

For the first time in Maine, Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor offers a non-surgical option called an intragastric balloon. The device is literally two balloons, made of medical grade silicone, that are connected to one another and inserted into the patient’s stomach through his or her mouth. This weight loss tool is not the magic solution to a person’s weight loss, however, because the FDA does require the hospital offering the balloon to also provide a supervised nutrition program.

For more information, or to find out more about a referral to the program, call EMMC Northeast Surgery at (207) 973-8881.

