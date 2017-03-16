Maine's 2016-2017 flu season

Our media partners at the Portland Press Herald have created an interactive map that shows a visual display of the cumulative total of flu cases this season.
It's widespread and the numbers are rising.
» CLICK HERE FOR THE INTERACTIVE MAP
Hover over the map for detailed county-by-county statistics, or compare week-by-week numbers by hovering over each week’s bar in the bar chart.
Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs