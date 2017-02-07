Marrow drives seeks match for USM soccer player

Twenty-year-old Ally Little is a sophomore at the University of Southern Maine and plays on the college soccer team (Photo courtesy of Portland Press Herald) (Photo: Custom)

GORHAM, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Ally Little described the past month of her life as a nightmare from which she “just can’t wake up.”

On Dec. 22, the University of Southern Maine soccer player learned she had a rare and life-threatening disease in which her bone marrow stops producing healthy blood cells.

A bone marrow transplant is the cure for this disease, and Little has yet to find a matching donor. Little’s teammates have organized a bone marrow donor registry drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Abromson Mezzanine at the USM Portland campus and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Costello Complex at the Gorham campus.

