Medicare set to cover glucose monitors for the first time

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — We have a follow-up to a story we brought you on parents who are hacking their kid's medical devices to help better manage their Type 1 diabetes.

Patients who have the disease can't produce insulin needed to manage blood sugar.

One way to track those levels is with a continuous glucose monitor — technology that is not covered by Medicare. But things are about to change.

We heard from a number of seniors with Type 1 diabetes who said they are fed up with waiting for the potentially lifesaving technology to be covered by Medicare.

Thanks to years of lobbying the feds patients could get their hands on the devices by the end of this year.

Judy Slefinger has had Type 1 diabetes for 53 years and has to do blood stick test nearly a dozen times a day to track her glucose levels.

She says Medicare will not pay for a continuous glucose monitor — which is inserted under the skin and measures glucose levels — a transmitter then sends the information to a receiver where a patient can see a graph showing their levels over time.

Nancy Hawkins, who also has Type 1 has appealed the denial of coverage four different times in order to get a continuous glucose monitor — which would have cost her $1,400 out of pocket. The good news last month the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid took the first step toward eventually reimbursing FDA-approved continuous glucose monitors.

A decision patients say will keep them healthier in the long run.

"It would keep many patients out of the emergency room for a high or a low blood sugar and if somebody is out of control they are there two to 5 days being regulated in the hospital," Slefinger said.

The ruling indicates that people with Type 1 and 2 diabetes will be eligible for coverage under Medicare potentially as early as late this year, previously the hope was the spring of 2018.

