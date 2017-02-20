Mold: a growing problem

Share This Story

MANCHESTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Mold is an important part of our ecosystem, but for people with allergies and asthma it can be a detriment.

If the person coughing and sneezing is your child, you would want to do everything you could to fix the problem. But what if the mold is somewhere your child has to go every day — like their school?

That’s exactly what happened to parents at Manchester Elementary School, part of RSU 38. The school district is fixing the mold problem – hopefully for good – this week.

Getting to this point wasn’t easy. This school district found itself in a complicated position.

Parents were concerned their children were getting new or worsening coughs because of mold in classrooms and a basement. They felt the school wasn’t being transparent about the problem which eroded their trust with school administration.

“We were asked to meet with the parents and they felt we hadn’t communicated soon enough with them and the information wasn’t accurate,” said Donna Wolfrom, RSU 38 superintendent.

The school discovered the mold problem last October. That’s when a school nurse found laptop bag covered in mold in a basement. The basement itself smelled like mold, so RSU 38 hired professional cleaners to get the mold out.

Parents, however, felt that school wasn’t transparent about how long the problem had existed and what the plan was to fix it. But could that mistrust have been avoided, and if so, how?

NEWS CENTER contacted industrial hygienists, Ron Lessard and Steve Caulfield. They’re both on the board of directors for the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council, the same group RSU 38 went to for a solution to its mold problem.

Their skills include finding ways to keep bad mold out of buildings.

“We can get really technical and really complicated dealing with mold in buildings,” Lessard said. “But we can [also] just keep boiling it down very effectively to very simple solutions, keeping buildings clean, warm and dry.”

Lessard and Caulfield have found themselves in the middle of situations similar to what happened in Manchester.

They’re not uncommon. Both say many homes have basements that are damp and contain mold.

If you want to prevent mold growth, how you care for your basement might need to change.

“It’s really common, too, for people to treat their basement like a different part of the house. Like the depository for all things yucky,” Lessard said. “Really, we need to think about keeping those basements as clean as we would and as dry and warm as we would the rest of the house.”

That’s because what’s in the basement doesn’t always stay there.

The hygienists say air from outside, and the mold in it, should ideally circulate throughout a building.

RSU 38 sought to prevent too much mold and bad mold from circulating around the school from classrooms and the basement. It had classroom air tested, mold removed and then air retested until it met levels deemed acceptable by its cleaning company.

The district also put dehumidifiers in the school basement and is making sure no water gets in there.

“The floor was painted, the wallboard was taken down, the ceiling tiles were removed, any wood that was questionable was taken out,” Wolfrom said.

She has been in education for decades.

The lasting problem that will take time to repair is parent trust. Lessard and Caulfield have seen this happen before.

“We see this often,” Caulfield said. “It’s often left to a school’s facilities manager to deal with kind of problem.”

That’s why they are are happy when schools like RSU 38 call them for help.

There are no federal or Maine state standards on how much mold is too much so they try to point parents and schools in the right direction.

“It’s difficult for the regulatory agencies to make the connection between what dose of airborne mold will create and adverse health effect in a human,” Lessard said.

The Maine Air Quality Council and federal Environmental Protection Agency provide best practices for schools trying to clean-up mold.

The EPA even has a program called Tools for Schools to assist parents and school administrators through the clean-up process.

Lessard and Caulfield want to raise awareness about these resources to prevent more battles between parents and school systems.

“When they meet regularly and trust each other then things do not spiral out of control,” Caulfield said.

In Manchester, building remediation is set to resume over school vacation. The district hopes all the trouble and arguments the fungi caused will be over for good.

Administrators are left with one simple job:

“Just trying to convince people that we had done what we’d needed to do — talked to experts and followed their advice,” Wolfrom said.