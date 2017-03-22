Portland, Maine ranked #60 'fattest' city in America

(NEWS CENTER) -- Cities dwellers across the country might be hitting the gym in coming weeks.
Wallet.com, known primarily as a website for providing credit scores, credit monitoring as well as money saving tips, ranked Portland (and South Portland) as the 60th most obese city, compared to 100 of the most populous U.S. Cities.
Factors included in the findings were:
- Highest % of overweight adults
- Highest % of obese adults
- Highest % of physically inactive adults
- Highest % of adults with high cholesterol
- Highest % of adults eating fewer than 1-serving of fruits/veggies per day
- Highest % of diabetic adults
- Highest % adults with high blood pressure
Portland area residents should note that a higher number does equate to better collective health. Three cities in southern New England placed lower than (worse) Portland/South Portland.
