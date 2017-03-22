Portland, Maine ranked #60 'fattest' city in America

Share This Story

(NEWS CENTER) -- Cities dwellers across the country might be hitting the gym in coming weeks.

Wallet.com, known primarily as a website for providing credit scores, credit monitoring as well as money saving tips, ranked Portland (and South Portland) as the 60th most obese city, compared to 100 of the most populous U.S. Cities.

Factors included in the findings were:

Highest % of overweight adults

Highest % of obese adults

Highest % of physically inactive adults

Highest % of adults with high cholesterol

Highest % of adults eating fewer than 1-serving of fruits/veggies per day

Highest % of diabetic adults

Highest % adults with high blood pressure

Portland area residents should note that a higher number does equate to better collective health. Three cities in southern New England placed lower than (worse) Portland/South Portland.