Pressure on Maine politicians ahead of health care vote

(Photo: NECN)

(NECN) -- House Republicans are carefully counting their votes, approaching a critical health care debate. But one Congressman from Maine hasn’t said how he’ll vote on the American Health Care Act, the House GOP proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s spokesperson issued a statement Thursday, explaining that Poliquin is “continuing to carefully study and push for changes in this health care relief proposal.”

Thursday afternoon, House leadership announced it would be delaying the vote on the AHCA, allowing more time to apply pressure to undecided lawmakers.

Copyright 2017 NECN