Prevent holiday fatigue with Jack Burke

(NEWS CENTER) -- Licensed family and marriage therapist Jack Burke sits down with Sharon to talk about how to prevent "holiday fatigue."

Here's what he had to say.

The holidays are an emotional time. We all have memories going back to childhood…good, bad, and everything in between. These memories combined with our personality drive our holiday behavior.

So we have extroverts who cannot miss a gathering and rush to the sound of pouring eggnog with someone who would just like a quiet night with their partner. We have traditionalists, who have Advent calendars and ornaments handed down, in relationship with an Alternative who prefers a bonfire for winter solstice and it's OK to move it to April.

So this coming weekend is a good time to pay attention to our differences and practice moderation

1. Plan time so that both partners get what they need. If two people practice love and moderation (as opposed to doing it all one person's way) the couple gets to feel successful.

2. Avoid doing "sales"…."If you did it like me you would be happy." This also includes losing those cynical remarks and making fun of the other's choices.

3. We protect our relationship and prevent attitude fatigue when we practice moderation. When we are cheerfully moderate with our partner we are committing respect. Opens the door to romance.

