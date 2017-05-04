Reimbursement for revival

NEWS CENTER

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Repeat opioid users can expect to pay the costs for emergency treatment under a bill from the Governor's office.

The bill was referred to the Maine House of Representatives committee on State and Local Government on Tuesday as LD 1558, "An Act to Require That Municipalities and Counties Recover the Cost of Opioid Antagonist Treatment from Repeat Recipients." While the Governor's office generated the bill, it is being sponsored by Rep. Frances Head, a Republican, from Bethel.

The bill calls for reimbursement of costs associated with drugs like Narcan that are used to revive subjects who have overdosed on heroin and other opioids. First time recipients of the treatment are exempt. But for anyone needing treatment for additional overdoses, the bill requires compensation from that individual to be collected by the municipal or county agency that administered the dosage.

If those agencies do not make an effort to collect payment, the bill empowers the Dept. of Health and Human Services to penalize them with a fine of $1,000 per incident.

