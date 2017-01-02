The story of a mother and her young son and their fight against Lyme disease

(Photo: Zelaskos via Catching Health)

From the moment he was born 11 years ago, Miles Zelasko’s parents sensed all was not right. “You could tell he was an uncomfortable baby,” said his mother Celeste. “Pretty early on we knew he was having immune issues. He was having lung issues. He was put on inhalers when he was pretty young and different types of asthma medication. He couldn’t handle any smells. He couldn’t handle noise. He would cry. He couldn’t be outside in the sunlight. He had a really hard time sleeping and then at nine months he had a red rash all over his scalp.”

No one could figure out what was wrong. It never occurred to anyone that it might be Lyme Disease.

Miles’ eyes started turning in because the muscles had weakened. He was in glasses before his second birthday. It was always something new and troubling. “He was having pain in his ankles and his feet,” said Celeste. “His knees were aching and he had inflammation over his entire body. He had swollen joints in his fingers and he was starting to have hair loss. He was also having rages — kicking his feet and screaming, just outbursts out of nowhere.”

As more and more symptoms cropped up, the same thing was happening to Celeste. Over the years, beginning in 2004, the year before Miles was born, she had dealt with several strange symptoms, that like her son’s, no one could figure out.

She developed high blood pressure and a wide range of allergies. She was also diagnosed with a condition called POTS, which affects the autonomic nervous system. It’s not curable and causes a host of symptoms, including GI upset, chest pains and sensitivity to temperatures. For the most part, the symptoms came on gradually, but in late 2011, they blossomed with a vengeance.

