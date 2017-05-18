Trade in your business suit for bike shorts

Riders inspect the route in advance of this year's BikeMaine Ride. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Proper business attire on Friday will include skin-tight shorts and a streamlined helmet.

Friday is Bike to Work Day. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is celebrating with several activities around Portland. At 7 a.m., cyclists will meet in Payson Park to enjoy each other's company before heading off on their commute. The Coalition will also open a booth in Monument Square at 7:30 a.m. where visitors can learn about their mission to promote bicycling while snacking on free treats and signing up to win prizes.

In addition to being fun, the Bicycle Coalition say there are also many practical reasons to support biking to work. Biking provides exercise to improve personal health, the environment benefits through a reduction in automotive emissions, and the money you don't spend on gas can stay in your wallet.

Visit the Bicycle Coaltion's website for tips on proper biking gear and safety tips.

© 2017 WCSH-TV