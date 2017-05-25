Hearing held on Gov. LePage's plan to dissolve Maine Turnpike Authority

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It’s a bold plan put forth by Gov. LePage, but it barely got a reaction Thursday at a legislative committee meeting.

The governor wants to dissolve the Maine Turnpike Authority and merge its operations into the Department of Transportation. Only two people spoke in favor it, while two people came out in opposition.

Under the governor’s proposal, all the tollbooths for the turnpike would be removed, except for the one in York. It would be the only place where money would be collected from people entering and leaving the state.

Right now the toll is $3. Some could see that rise significantly under the plan. They say that’s a bad message to send to people who want to visit our state.

"Now, imagine 10 years from now passing those welcoming signs only to reach the town of York and be asked to hand over $10 in tolls," said Diane Johanson of the Maine Tourism Association.

The governor sees financial benefits by streamlining two agencies into to one to oversee all of the state’s highways. He also doesn’t think Maine residents should have to pay tolls to get from one place to another within the state. His senior police advisor spoke on his behalf.

"The governor also believes Maine businesses and citizens living along the turnpike are at a disadvantage by having to pay tolls to commute to work or get their products to market," said advisor Lance Libby.

Under the bill, the turnpike authority would not be allowed to take on any new debt and would have to pay off its existing debt and merge with the DOT within 10 years. The turnpike’s executive director opposes the plan but says he welcomes the opportunity to justify the MTA’s independent existence. Peter Mills says it’s been self-sustaining with no state funding.

"We’ve had 70 years of continuous existence as an independent highway and I think we’ve proven ourselves over that term of years," Mills said.

Mills said he is concerned about paying off the turnpike's debt in 10 years. Right now it's expected to be paid off in 26 years. Mills said to do it in 10 years would require a significant hike in tolls.

