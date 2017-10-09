Heavy police presence near Portland motel

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the area of a Portland motel.

Motel 6, located in Portland on the Portland-Westbrook line near the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Riverside Street, seemed to be the focal point of the response.

This man from Aroostook County is trying to pick up his dog at Motel 6 where there’s an active situation and state police are on the scene pic.twitter.com/SGOpAsBEsL — LEE GOLDBERG (@WCSHSPORTSGUY) October 9, 2017

Maine State Police's crisis management team was seen in the area shortly before 5 p.m. Additionally, a man was seen wearing bulletproof armor that said "negotiator" on it.

A SWAT team was also seen in the area.

► PHOTOS: Authorities respond to incident near Portland motel

This story is developing.

