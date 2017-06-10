Help needed to count bumble bees, which are boon to farms

Early bee season means hives can grow and spread to help farmers.

HOULTON, Maine (AP) - Maine is looking for people to help count one of its most important critters: bumble bees.



The state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is searching for volunteers from Downeast and northern Maine to assist in the Maine Bumble Bee Atlas. The state is holding a training session at Houlton High School on Saturday and still has open spots.



The state says it's looking for volunteers from all over the state, but is especially looking to fill survey gaps in Aroostook, Washington, Hancock and northern Penobscot counties.



The atlas is a five-year, statewide survey that looks to document different species of bumble bees in Maine as well as their range and abundance. Bumble bees are very important in Maine because they pollinate key crops such as blueberries.

