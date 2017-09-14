High school locked down after threatening note found in bathroom

Photo: RSU3.org

THORNDIKE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A high school in Waldo County was locked down after a threatening note was found in one of their bathrooms Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Waldo County authorities say a school administrator at Mount View High School reported a note was found "that communicated a potential threat."

The school went into a lockdown and canceled all after school activities. Students were released for the day after deputies arrived.

RSU 3 and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office say they'll continue to investigate but don't believe any students or staff members are in immediate danger.

Classes will resume as normal on Friday in all RSU 3 schools.

