High temperature records smashed in Maine during September scorcher

It's almost tough to keep track of the number of records that have fallen in Maine since Saturday.

The late season scorcher has brought heat and humidity straight to the Canadian border. By far, the warmth has been most impressive in Caribou, with four straight days of records.

The National Weather Service keeps records for over a dozen weather stations in Maine. For historical purposes, we only focus only on those with legitimately long and reliable climate records.

CARIBOU

Saturday's high of 82° tied the record set in 2003.

Sunday's high of 85° broke the record of 80° set in 1963.

Monday's high of 88° broke the record of 83° set in 2007.

Tuesday's high of 87° broke the record of 81° set in 2007.

In this stretch, Caribou also set a new record for the highest temperature so late in the season.

BANGOR

Saturday's high of 85° broke the record of 80° set in 1989.

Sunday's high of 89°broke the record of 88° set in 1930.

Monday's high of 88° tied the record set in 1930.

AUGUSTA

Sunday's high of 87° broke the record of 85° set in 1961.

Monday's high of 88° broke the record of 85° set in 2007.

Seabreezes prevented Portland from breaking any records. Sunday's high of 86° was only two off the record.

A couple more records may fall before a cold front moves in Wednesday night, with fall air following for the end of the week.

