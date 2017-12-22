WLBZ
Highway Patrol finds more than 20 pounds of THC-infused cookies

Associated Press , WCSH 6:13 AM. EST December 22, 2017

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) — These were not grandma's Christmas cookies.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it arrested two men from Florida with more than 20 pounds of cookies in their vehicle. The problem was the cookies contained THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

The patrol says they pulled over a U-Haul truck Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Layfette County. They found 23.2 pounds of THC-infused cookies, along with more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gun.

 

 

A 58-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and illegal use of a firearm. They have not been formally charged.

