Dry and trimmed cannabis buds, stored in a glass jars (Photo: UrosPoteko)

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) — These were not grandma's Christmas cookies.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it arrested two men from Florida with more than 20 pounds of cookies in their vehicle. The problem was the cookies contained THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

The patrol says they pulled over a U-Haul truck Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Layfette County. They found 23.2 pounds of THC-infused cookies, along with more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gun.

2 occupants of a truck were arrested for drug trafficking on I-70 at the 51 mm following a traffic stop. A search of the cargo area revealed 23.2 pounds of THC Infused cookies & 4.61 pounds of marijuana. These are NOT the kind of cookies Santa wants! #NotSantasCookies pic.twitter.com/UiMqgqU3Fw — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) December 21, 2017

A 58-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and illegal use of a firearm. They have not been formally charged.

© 2017 Associated Press