His name is Bond…Captain Bond?

(NEWS CENTER) - Legendary actor Roger Moore passed away on Tuesday. He was 89. He was most famous for his role as British super-spy James Bond back in the 70’s.

But did you know 007 has a connection to Maine? In 1989, Bond shot the small budget film “Bed and Breakfast in Cape Neddick. Maine State troopers took advantage of that and made him an honorary Captain.

Trooper Randy Nichols is in this picture with Moore after he was presented with the honor. We’re sure it left Moore shaken, and quite possibly stirred.

