History, humor and inquiry from Maine's mustachioed senator

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Angus King's discussion of King Henry II and Thomas Becket during a congressional hearing likely comes as no surprise to observers of the independent former governor of Maine.



Maine's mustachioed senator provided some entertaining moments during the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey to the Intelligence Committee on Thursday.



King, who's a history buff, had a humorous quip about Comey breaking a date with his wife to have dinner with the president before the discussion turned to medieval history with Henry and Becket.



A day earlier, King had sharp questions for President Donald Trump's intelligence chiefs.



University of Maine political science professor Mark Brewer said King isn't as well known as Maine's other senator, Republican Susan Collins, so his performance in the closely watched hearing lifted his national profile.

