ALERT: Holiday weekend pinch points lead to traffic/standstills

(NEWS CENTER) -- There are two major Maine 'pinch points' that experience massive delays and reduced traveling speeds for outbound holiday traffic.
Coastal: The southbound traffic on Maine's only uninterrupted coastal 'highway', Route 1, always experiences the worst delays on the border of Edgecomb and Wiscasset.
Highway: The Maine Turnpike Authority has been planning to create high-speed EZ Pass lanes for years. How much of an impact the EZ Pass lanes will make on the state's busiest holiday weekends (Memorial Day / Labor Day) remains to be seen. Either way, outbound traffic has been reported at very slow speeds up to 35-miles north of the Maine border.
