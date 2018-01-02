WLBZ
Homeowner believes space heater caused early morning fire

Katie Bavoso and Beth McEvoy, WCSH 9:11 AM. EST January 02, 2018

LIMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Asst. Limington Fire Chief Chris Small says a homeowner believes a space heater may have started a fire that burned their house.

Four people were inside a home on Moody road in Limington when the fire broke out but all made it out safely and are now staying with friends. 

Firefighters were covered in a thick layer of ice as they fought the fire Tuesday morning in below zero temperatures. Officials say the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m on Jan. 2, 2018. 

Small says Mainers using space heaters need to make sure and keep a close eye on them. 

Maine has been experiencing a cold blast with below zero temperatures at night for more than a week. 

The state fire investigator and inspectors will arrive at the home Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire. 

 

 

