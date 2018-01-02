Homeowner believes space heater caused early morning fire

Home destroyed by fire on Moody Road in Limington. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LIMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Asst. Limington Fire Chief Chris Small says a homeowner believes a space heater may have started a fire that burned their house.

Four people were inside a home on Moody road in Limington when the fire broke out but all made it out safely and are now staying with friends.

Firefighters were covered in a thick layer of ice as they fought the fire Tuesday morning in below zero temperatures. Officials say the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m on Jan. 2, 2018.

Small says Mainers using space heaters need to make sure and keep a close eye on them.

Maine has been experiencing a cold blast with below zero temperatures at night for more than a week.

The state fire investigator and inspectors will arrive at the home Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.

