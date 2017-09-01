WLBZ
Hurricane aid by the truckload

Cory in Monument Square Where a Truck is Getting Filled With Donated Supplies for the Harvey Relief Effort

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 11:24 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monument Square in Portland became a hurricane donation center on Friday.

Jeremy Henry is loading a 26-foot truck with supplies to take to Texas. Henry is a native Texan now living in Maine. The truck rental to make his plan work was provided by Townsquare Media and Aura.

Donations will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Friday. Some of the items most urgently needed include:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Clothing of any kind
  • Shampoo, body wash
  • Bottled water
  • Towels

Henry understands that not everyone who wants to donate can make it to downtown Portland. For those people, he set up a GoFundME account. Donations can be made under his name (Jeremy Henry) to the Texas Rising: Hurricane Harvey Fund.

