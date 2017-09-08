Hurricane Irma evacuee finds safety in Maine

Wells native, Ryan McEvoy, now lives in Miami Beach but flew to Maine to wait out Hurricane Irma.

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — After devastating islands in the Caribbean, Florida is bracing for one of the largest hurricanes in recorded history and hundreds of thousands of residents have already evacuated the southern state, some headed to Maine.

Ryan McEvoy made, what he says, was a difficult decision to leave. He says he was lucky to find a ticket to come to Maine.

"In the time it took me to drink a cup of coffee, the tickets were gone."

McEvoy grew up in Wells and still has family there but has spent the last 12 years living in Miami Beach. He says his beach neighborhood, which is usually busting with tourists, was a ghost town when he left Thursday afternoon.

Mainer, living in Miami comes home to ride out Hurricane Irma. https://t.co/Ky6LlzI4jX#NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Eolh55cgql — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) September 8, 2017

"Complete chaos," is how McEvoy describes the airport in Miami.

He says his flight, that arrived in Boston at 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning, almost did not take off because the airline said they were short staffed. When it was announced that his flight would take off, passengers erupted in cheers.

While McEvoy is glad he got out, he says he is worried about friends and family who decided to stay.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall by Saturday afternoon.

McEvoy says he plans to stay in Maine just until the storm passes and then he will return to help clean-up.





