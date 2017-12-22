'I always feel lighter and happy': Mainers return home for the holidays

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Many Mainers are returning home for the holidays.
The arrival terminals at the local bus station and airport saw a steady line of vehicles Friday morning, with drivers ready to greet their family or friends.
News Center spoke with one 21 year-old returning home from New York City. She says she feels different when she steps off the plane.
"I don't get to come home very often but when I do, it's great. I always feel lighter and happy when I get here. It's a good feeling."
News Center also spoke with people who were waiting to pick up loved ones traveling from places like Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon.
One man, a Marine, said he decided to surprise his brother for Christmas. He hadn't seen him since before he left for boot camp.
