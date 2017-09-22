'I freed them': Gruesome discovery of quadruple murder outlined in affidavit

Orion Krause of Rockport, Maine appears in court on charges that he bludgeoned four people to death in Groton, Mass. (Photo: NECN)

A judge released a document in the case against 22-year-old Orion Krause, and prosecutors say he killed his own mother, grandparents and their care-taker.



The police affidavit details the gruesome scene police found that night in Groton, Massachusetts.

We want to warn you: some of the details are very graphic and may be disturbing.



Just before 6 p.m. on September 8th, police arrived at the address on Common Street, where they say they found 22-year-old Orion Krause naked and covered in mud and small cuts.



According to the affidavit, Krause told police, "I murdered four people," later describing them as his grandparents, his mother, and his grandparent's aid.



He told police he killed his family with a baseball bat.



After police wrapped him in a blanket and detained him, police say Krause started to sing quietly and said: "I freed them."



At the scene, police found two elderly people sitting in separate chairs in the kitchen with severe trauma to the face and forehead. Police say they saw brain tissue, skull fragments, chunks of flesh, and blood, all over the ceiling, floor, cabinets, walls, and counter.



They found a third victim with his or her face bashed in.



Walking out into the driveway, police found a fourth victim face down in a flower bed with a gaping hole in the back of his or her head and what they believe were drag marks in blood on the driveway next to that victim.



Police K-9s searched the area that night, finding a cell phone in the grass with what appeared to be blood on it, as well as some clothes, and a baseball bat, which they believe was covered in blood.



Police brought Krause to Nashoba Valley Health Center, where -- according to this affidavit -- he later told a nurse that he takes heroin, but police did not have additional details to support that.



All of these details spur many new questions about why this young man from Maine said he brutally murdered these people.

© 2017 WCSH-TV