Iconic tannery smokestack demolished, community reacts

BERWICK, Maine (AP) - An iconic 82-foot smokestack that was a part of a Maine town for nearly a century has been demolished.



The Berwick smokestack was one of the few remaining elements of a former business, Prime Tanning, which was in operation from 1930 to 2008. Foster's Daily Democrat (http://bit.ly/2saov3V ) reports the tannery employed many current town residents, many of whom were on hand to watch the demolition Thursday at Berwick's town hall building.



Salvatore Silvestri, who worked at the tannery for 50 years, says the demolition needed to happen but it makes him think back to when the tannery was still operating.



An informal poll of residents says they were split on demolishing the smokestack. Ultimately, officials say the cost to maintain it was too high.

