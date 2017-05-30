Inspired Educator: Lisa Neal of Nokomis Regional High School

NEWPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Lisa Neal, a theater arts teacher at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport

"Because this teaches so much more than content." Neal said "It teaches self-confidence, problem-solving on the spot, teaches them composure. There's just so many facets to the theater arts to teach students"

Nokomis Regional High School is part of RSU 19.

© 2017 WCSH-TV