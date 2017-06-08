Interior Sec. will visit Katahdin monument amid review

PATTEN, ME - AUGUST 27: Mount Katahdin is seen in a view from Route 159 in Patten, bordering the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. (Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2016 Portland Press Herald)

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Secretary of the Interior is going to pay a visit to a new national monument in Maine that is in the midst of a federal review over whether to keep it.

Secretary Ryan Zinke says he will visit the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument sometime next week.

President Donald Trump has ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Katahdin. He has accused previous administrations of using the federal Antiquities Act to facilitate a "massive federal land grab" by creating monuments.

President Barack Obama created the Katahdin monument. It's 87,500 acres of northern Maine wilderness.

Zinke made the statement that he was coming to visit Katahdin during a budget hearing. He did not say what day he plans to make the visit.

