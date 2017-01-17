Families rally at statehouse for changes to Cold Case Unit

Families of Cold Case Victims call for law changes at Augusta Rally

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Family members of cold case homicide victims are calling for new legislation to make some big changes to the cold case unit. The families of about a half dozen victims gathered in the Hall of Flags.

They came to the podium, family members holding pictures of loved ones who were killed or went missing.

"We have a system out here right now that is broken," said Dick Moreau. His daughter, Kim disappeared in 1986. He says the time is now to make some changes to the Cold Case Unit .

"We're a year into it, we see nothing happening. I don't know of anyone who has seen anything from the cold case squad since it's got going," he said.

Those families have the support of representative Tina Riley, a freshman lawmaker who is submitting a bill that would allow families to bring in retired detectives to review cases and film crews to put the victims stories out there.

"Hopefully that will allow the families in these cases and friends of the victims a little more leeway to bring more resources to their case," explained Jenny Plum a volunteer for a group called HAAD Enough which is advocating for the cold case families.

Some of the families and HAAD Enough are also calling for Victim Advocate Renee Ordway to step down, feeling she is not communicating well enough with the families.

"Our organization has asked that she step down so the families can choose an advocate that works in their best interest instead of the interest of the attorney generals office," said Plum.

The Attorney General's Office did release a statement following the press conference which reads in part:

" We understand that surviving families are very eager to see results. When the Legislature was considering the bill to create a cold case unit, we reminded the public that these cases are by definition among the most difficult and complex to solve. While we could not guarantee results, we could guarantee to devote our full attention and effort to solving these cases."

The Attorney General's Office also defended the work of Ordway:

"Victim Advocate Renee Ordway is always available for families (626-8800) and her contact information is on the Maine State Police Website. Renee has worked very hard to help form the unit and get as much information to families as she can. She has our full support."

