Protecting your property from burglars

Burglars' break-in secrets

Share This Story

(NEWS CENTER) — Maine state police say back in 2015, there was a burglary in Maine every 112 minutes on average.

The good news is the number of burglaries in Maine is trending down. The most recent data from State Police shows a 40 percent decrease from 2011 to 2015.

But thieves still managed to take more than $5.2 million worth of property. Charges were brought in just 23 percent of that year's cases.

You may be asking yourself, how can I protect myself and my home from theft? NEWS CENTER's Jessica Gagne went inside prison walls to find out which homes burglars are targeting, and what you can do to protect your property. She met with two inmates at the Cumberland County Jail serving sentences for burglary charges. They asked to remain anonymous.

"When I was under the influence, that's whenever I did it," said the first inmate. "I would case the house, and see if I could see anything of value, and easy access."

They were often looking for purses, small electronics, or prescription medications left in plain sight and near an exit.

"Kitchen tables, coffee tables, window sills, bureaus close to windows," said the second inmate.

Many times, victims were home when the burglaries occurred, not paying attention to unlocked windows and doors that provide easy access for someone just looking to grab a few things and go.

"I'm walking down a rich neighborhood, and I'm looking for old ladies, and old men, in their backyards or in the front of the house with their doors open," the first inmate continued. "And I'm waiting for them to make a move. Either go to the garage, or go to the backyard, and I'm going through the front door because it's already open."

What's one of your best defenses? According to the two inmates, man's best friend. They both said they would not enter a house with a large dog inside. And though alarm systems are a common choice, they may not the deterrent you think they are.

"Ninety percent of the time, the sign is there, but the alarm systems aren't," said the second inmate.

Sheriff Joyce says he thinks audible alarms are still worth installing because noise draws attention and could stop a burglary from happening, He also suggests putting eyes on your property.

"You can go into BJ's or another store and buy video cameras and really fortify your home with video cameras," said Sheriff Joyce. "It is very helpful for us as well."

But the best line of defense in his opinion, and in the inmates' opinions, is getting to know your neighbors and your neighborhood.

"There's neighborhood watch," said the first inmate. "A lot of people are watching the neighbors houses."

"People love their privacy and they want to stay private, but sometimes they're the eyes and ears for us," said Sheriff Joyce. "We depend on them because there's just not enough of us to out here to be everywhere all the time."

If something seems off, Sheriff Joyce says to write it down. It could be the key to solving a crime and getting a burglar off your streets.