Two people shot by State Police in Vassalboro have died

Vassalboro, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Both burglary suspects shot by Maine State Police in Vassalboro on Friday have died; according to the Attorney General's office.

Maine State Police say troopers shot and killed Kadhar Bailey when he allegedly rammed the truck he was driving into a police cruiser intentionally.

Bailey's passenger, Ambroshia Fagre, was also shot and critically injured. The Attorney General's office says she died from her injuries on Saturday night.

State police spokesperson, Steve McCausland says officers were looking for a vehicle involved in daytime burglaries.

Our media partners at Central Maine say one home allegedly robbed by Bailey and Fagre belongs to former pro golfer Dickie Browne.

The family owns Natanis Golf Course, which is near the scene of the shooting.

According to a post on his son's Facebook page, Browne was held at gunpoint and tied up in the basement while a robber ransacked his house; the son says his father was scared for his life. He says Brown is now relaxing at a relative's house, and doing well.

