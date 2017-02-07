Westbrook police say sexual assault at Super 8 Motel was not random

Super 8

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Westbrook police say the 16-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by three young men on Sunday may have known her attackers.

Police are still working to piece together why they were all in a Super 8 Motel and what led to the attack, but say it was not random.

Captain Steven Goldberg would not elaborate on how detectives determined it wasn't random.

Police were called to the motel on Larrabee Road around 8 o'clock Sunday morning for an incident in the parking lot.

That investigation led them to one of the rooms, where officers separated the victim from her alleged attackers.

19-year old Garang Majok was arrested along with a 15 and 16-year-old, whose names have not been released.

"It makes it tougher for investigators because they're human beings, so trying to investigate anybody, especially a child where something that heinous happened to them, it makes it more difficult," said Capt. Goldberg.

"We have our set statutes that we do and protocols, regardless of whether its a juvenile or an adult, for what we have to prove for the elements of the crime so we can charge somebody with that. We have a list of things we have to do, people to interview, and elements to process."

All three young men are charged with Gross Sexual Assault.

Police are working to determine whether drugs were involved. Goldberg says the alleged victim is recovering with her family, and has been set up with counseling services.

