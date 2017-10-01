Irving plan to rezone 51,000 acres to get public hearing

File Photo

IRVING WOODLANDS, Maine (AP)- The state's largest private landowner wants to rezone a swath of land in northern Maine to allow for future development and conservation.

J.D. Irving wants to rezone 51,015 acres of land in northern Aroostook County under a plan years in the making. More than 400 seasonal camp and year-round homeowners have been waiting years for the state and J.D. Irving to reach agreement on the development plan.



The state this month decided to hold a public hearing this winter on the latest version of J.D. Irving's plan. No date has been set yet.



The Canadian-based company says it wants to ensure sustainability by protecting large areas of natural forestland.



The company has said it isn't going to force individuals to vacate their camps or homes.

