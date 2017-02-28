Former Jaguars DE Jared Odrick visits Patriots, passes physical

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 20: Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Jared Odrick (75) is seen on the sideline during game action between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions on November 20, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

Former Jaguars defensive end Jared Odrick may be moving on to his next squad before the start of free agency.

Odrick visited the New England Patriots this week and passed a physical.

Odrick was released by the Jaguars earlier this month.

He signed a five-year, $42.5 million deal with Jacksonville during the 2015 offseason. He was given a contract that was essentially for two seasons with three offseason team options built into the deal.

Odrick would have been guaranteed $5.5 million of his $6.5 million base salary had he been on the roster past March 13. His release freed up $8.5 million in cap space, as he was also due a $2 million bonus on March 13.

The defensive lineman battled multiple injuries last season and only appeared in six games for the Jaguars. In 2015, Odrick led the team with 5.5 sacks.

The 29-year-old would have been the third-highest paid player on the team this season.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)