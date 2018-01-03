Jazz great Mike Stern performs with Brewer HS students

Jazz great Mike Stern Plays with the Brewer High School Band

BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- He may be a six-time Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist who’s has performed with the likes of the late great, Miles Davis, but on Wednesday Mike Stern was all about jamming with the Brewer High School Band.

"I’m probably learning more from them then they are from me," Stern said. "I hope they get something from me or I impart something that will help them along and inspire them — 'cause they all sound pretty good."

Stern has performed music all around the world but for three days he is spending time here in Brewer conducting a jazz residency including public clinics with the community and working with Brewer’s middle and high school bands.

Senior Jon Donnelly plays trumpet and has been waiting for this day. "Hearing that he played with the Brecker Brothers and Miles Davis really got me excited," he said.

“[Stern] is inspirational, to say the least," said bassist Robben Harris. "He has been around, so it’s cool."

Last July, Stern was involved in a freak accident that left him with two broken arms and nerve damage in his right hand. An almost career-ending injury. But he is back and Stern said a gig with these students can be healing.

"Music is a healing power like crazy but also being able to get together with young musicians and you kind of feed off of each other’s energy," Stern said. "It’s a great thing."

Stern said gigs like this inspire him and he hopes it does the same thing for them.

"It’s a gift to have music in your life and as much as you keep it happening the better," he said. "They all wanna play and I hope that stays with them for a lifetime because it’s amazing."

The three-day event tops off with a concert 7 p.m. Friday at the Brewer Performing Arts Center.

© 2018 WLBZ-TV