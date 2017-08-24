Judge finds driver who hit, killed eighth-grader in violation

Mother of 13-year-old Jayden Cho-Sargent in court Thursday holding a picture of her son who died on his way to school.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A judge has found the driver who hit and killed an eighth-grader while he was walking to school, violated motor vehicle laws.

54-year-old Laurie Young was fined $3,000 and given a three year suspension of her license Thursday.

13-year-old Jayden Cho-Sargent died on November 3, 2016 while crossing the street in a crosswalk on his way to Lewiston Middle School.

Young, of South Paris, was driving a Ford F-150 truck when she hit Jayden last year. The young teen was dragged for a distance until Young stopped her truck and found the boy underneath her vehicle.

Police pronounced Jayden dead at the scene.

The scene on Main Street in Lewiston on November 3, 2016 where Jayden Cho-Sargent died after being hit by a truck while crossing the street.

