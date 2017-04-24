Judge orders release of Aaron Hernandez suicide letters

Aaron Hernandez has hired Casey Anthony's attorney. (Photo: Associated Press)

(NECN) -- A judge has ordered the release of three suicide notes that ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez allegedly left in his cell before killing himself last week.

The lawyer for Hernandez's fiancée filed a motion Monday morning in Bristol County Superior Court seeking the release of the letters. The district attorney had previously refused to release them to the family.

George Leontire, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's lawyer, asked that the letters be released immediately. "The family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one's final thoughts," he wrote.

