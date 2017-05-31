Judge: Warrant doesn't say how man is connected to shooting

Scott Bubar Courtesy The Kennebec Journal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man involved in the shooting death of his father is now formally charged while officials still haven't clarified to the judge who exactly shot whom in the police-involved shooting.

Forty-year-old Scott Bubar appeared in Augusta court on Tuesday via video, as he was still being held in jail. The Kennebec Journal reports he is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm in connection with the death of his father Roger Bubar.

Justice Michaela Murphy says prosecution met minimum probable cause threshold needed to charge Bubar "by the very thinnest criteria." She says the arrest warrant does not explain who shot whom in the shooting.

Murphy also says there's no indication that Bubar was holding a gun during the event, according to the warrant.

