Katrina Victim hopes Mainers will help those in Houston

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Hurricane Harvey lost a lot of strength, but the storm is far from over.

Parts of Texas are still getting pounded by rain on Monday, as the Coast Guard, National Guard, and good samaritans risk their own safety to rescue those trapped by the rising flood waters.

The images are terrifying, but living through that nightmare is hard to imagine.

Today we spoke with a woman who is now a Mainer, but she isn't from here. Lady Susan Rappold survived hurricane Katrina more than a decade ago thanks to help from a family from Buxton.

