Kennebunkport woman shot in foot in hunting incident

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Kennebunkport woman was shot in the foot Monday afternoon while loading her shotgun, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Kayla Corey, 28, was hunting on Ragmuff Road and while loading her .410 bolt action shotgun, the firearm discharged and struck her right foot.

MDIFW said Corey was taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital by her hunting party where game wardens interviewed her. She was then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center for further treatment.

Game wardens continue to investigate.

This is Maine's fifth hunting-related incident this year.

