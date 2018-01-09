WLBZ
Krispy Kreme opens second location in Maine

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 8:28 AM. EST January 09, 2018

AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — After the success of the first store in Maine, Krispy Kreme is opening a second location in the state.

The city of Auburn announced the doughnut franchise will have it's grand opening Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 a.m.

Krispy Kreme says "free dozen" cards will be given every day to 15 customers who receive a golden sticker inside their doughnut box, during their first week. 

The Auburn doughnut store will be located at 410 Center Street, open Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Mainers waited in lines starting at 3 a.m. to get hot, fresh doughnuts when the Saco store opened on Oct. 3. 

Krispy Kreme started selling yeast-raised doughnuts in North Carolina in 1937. The company now has stores all over the world. 

 

