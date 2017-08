Courtesy Charles Denault Jr.

ELIOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Kittery police confirmed a large fire at the Arc Recycle Center for Building Materials on the evening of Sunday, August 13.

This building is located at 434 Dow Highway in Eliot. Fire officials from Eliot have confirmed that the fire is not under control.

NEWS CENTER reported on a previous fire at this location last year in May 2016.

