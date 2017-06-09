Law that punishes cheating lobstermen close to approval

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers in Maine are close to passing a bill that would add stricter penalties for lobstermen who break fishing laws.



The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2s3vrz5 ) that the Act to Improve the Enforcement of Maine's Lobster Laws was approved by the House Thursday. It passed the Senate Wednesday.



The proposed bill, which is supported by the Maine Lobstermen's Association, is aimed at cracking down on illegal activity and making fishing fairer.



Lobstermen who don't fish with buoys, exceed their trap limit or sink the boats of other lobstermen would face harsher consequences. The bill also allows the commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources to monitor lobstermen who were previously suspended with tracking devices.



Two procedural votes are planned before the bill heads to Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

