Lawmakers press DHHS to explain how it failed to protect developmentally disabled adults

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — After a highly critical federal audit found that a state agency failed to protect adults with developmental disabilities, leaders of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee are pressing the agency to explain what happened – and how it can be prevented in the future.

The committee posed a series of pointed questions in a four-page letter dated Aug. 31 to Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton, and said it expects a written response delivered no later than next Tuesday. The panel’s quest for accountability includes trying to learn why the agency failed to investigate the deaths of 133 disabled adults who were receiving services.

