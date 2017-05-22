Lawmakers try to fight plan to close Washington County prison

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Legislators from Washington County say they're trying to fight Gov. LePage's decision to close the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport, which would eliminate 46 jobs. And the union for those workers is trying its own ways to block the closing.

The LePage Administration announced Friday it will transfer the 100 inmates and close the minimum-security prison as of June 10. There has been talk of closing it for years, and the governor's proposed budget does not fund the facility. But the legislature's Criminal Justice Committee voted unanimously to keep the Downeast facility open. The new budget is still being discussed in the Appropriations Committee.

Sen. Joyce Maker, R-Calais, said Monday those jobs and the work done by inmates in the area are vital to Washington County. Several private businesses have said they depend on inmates from the prison to take paying jobs in their companies because they can't find enough other employees to do the work. Sen. Maker also said it's just the latest piece of bad news for the county, which has been struggling to keep jobs for a number of years.

Maker and union representative Jim Mackie of the AFSCME both raised questions about the plan to relocate the 100 inmates at the DCF. They told NEWS CENTER the state will have a problem finding other empty prison beds.

"They've said time and time again: 'there's no beds to move these prisoners,'" Maker said. "So what happens in the future if a person gets found guilty of a crime what do we do with them?"

Two members of the legislature's Criminal Justice Committee also said they had been told by the Department of Corrections staff there are normally a very limited number of available inmate beds.

"The math doesn't work," Mackie said.

Sen. Maker also said she had worried if the LePage administration might decide to simply close the Downeast facility on its own, and asked the attorney general's office if that action would be within the governor's authority.

The letter from Chief Deputy Attorney General Linda Pistner, which was provided to NEWS CENTER by the Senate GOP office, states that her view is the Downeast facility is established in state statute, and "The Governor cannot unilaterally amend statutes without violating the separation of powers provisions … in the Maine Constitution." The letter also states it is not a formal opinion of the attorney general.

As of late afternoon Monday, the Department of Corrections had not responded to NEWS CENTER'S requests to comment on the closing decision.

