Lawsuit alleges Poland Springs committing 'colossal fraud'

(AP) — A lawsuit claims bottled water brand Poland Spring Water is deceiving consumers with evergreen labels that say the water contains "100 percent natural spring water" that hails from Maine.

The class action lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut claims that parent company Nestle Waters North America is bottling common groundwater that doesn't meet the federal definition of spring water.

A Nestle Waters spokesperson said the water meets all relevant federal and state regulations for spring water.

Nestle Waters settled a 2003 Connecticut suit claiming Poland Spring's water was not sourced deep in Maine woods.

The lawsuit comes as the company embarks on an expansion in Maine amid rising demand for bottled water.

Nestle is seeking state approval to source water from a public water district well in Lincoln.

