Legislatures decide whether to delay licensing of pot social clubs in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The legalization of marijuana in Maine remains a hot topic, with the ramifications of the law still up for interpretation. The owner of Herbal Tea and Tobacco Company in downtown Bangor, Christopher Ruhlin, is passionate about it.

"Trying to debate parts of the law that we passed directly undermines our democracy and directly undermines our ability as citizens to affect change."

Although Ruhlin does consider the issue of marijuana social clubs one that could impact business, he, along with other advocates, like David Boyer, also see it as a right that Mainers should have.

"Mainers deserve a place to legally use marijuana. We have social clubs for alcohol, and they're called bars. And given that marijuana is safer than alcohol. Social clubs shouldn't be very controversial."

And opponents like Republican Senator Roger Katz wonder whether the clubs are safe.

"I've got some concerns over public safety issues, impaired driving and the rest."

Many argue that marijuana is safer than alcohol, and that if bars can serve alcohol, than there should be social clubs serving marijuana.

"Marijuana is a safer substance than alcohol. it doesn't make people reckless or angry like alcohol can."

Although opponents don't necessarily refute Boyer's claim, they do believe there isn't enough information to scientifically support it.

"We really don't have the science yet on the impact on the brain, particularly the youth and young adult brains. And so i think a lot of us are cautious about what kind of ultimate public health implications this might have."

Despite the opposition, legislators like Senator Roger Katz aren't entirely against the idea.

"I'd rather wait and let someone else be the trailblazer in this particular aspect of life. if the committee and the full legislature decides otherwise, obviously that's the way we'll go."

But for the time being, business owners like Ruhlin may direct investments to state's where social clubs are already set up.

"We would certainly move investment into that area. There's already discussion about moving to those areas."

