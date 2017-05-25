Downeast Correctional Facility

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Governor Paul LePage is expected to submit a change to the state budget Thursday which will include funding to keep the Downeast Correctional Facility open for nine more months, according to House Republican Leader Ken Fredette.

The layoff notices will reportedly be rescinded, and no inmate transfers will be happening, at least for now.

Union officials say they are aware of this plan.



There will be a continuing debate in Augusta about whether to put a full two year funding into the new budget.

The Maine House will take up a joint order to preserve funding for the Downeast Correctional Facility for the next two years.

The Senate approved the joint order by a lopsided 30 to 3 vote Wednesday afternoon.



Some business owners in Washington County are hoping the legislature can do something to stop Governor LePage from closing it.

They say the prison is a vital asset to many businesses in Downeast Maine.

The Governor has said closing the prison and shipping the inmates to other facilities would trim $5 million a year from the state budget.

